The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) and the 25th-ranked rushing attack will play the Troy Trojans (8-2) and the 16th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Trojans are heavily favored by 15.5 points in the contest. The game has a point total of 47.5.

On defense, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best by allowing only 296.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 37th (427.9 yards per game). With 31.1 points per game on offense, Louisiana ranks 41st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 92nd, allowing 28.6 points per contest.

Louisiana vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Troy vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -15.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Louisiana Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Ragin' Cajuns are playing poorly right now. In their past three games, they are accumulating 355 yards per game (-67-worst in college football) and conceding 438 (19th-worst).

In their past three games, the Ragin' Cajuns are scoring 27 points per game (16th-worst in college football), and conceding 30.3 per game (-41-worst).

Louisiana is 19th-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (222.7), and -53-worst in passing yards given up (245.3).

The Ragin' Cajuns are -37-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (132.3), and -70-worst in rushing yards given up (192.7).

The Ragin' Cajuns have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, over their past three contests.

Louisiana has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana is 3-7-0 ATS this year.

Out of Louisiana's 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

Louisiana has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

Louisiana has played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and won that game.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards (122.2 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 492 yards (49.2 ypg) on 73 carries with six touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 107 times for 651 yards (65.1 per game) with six touchdowns.

Peter LeBlanc has totaled 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 399 (39.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has 30 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 378 yards (37.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Robert Williams has racked up 313 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Cameron Whitfield has racked up seven sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and 32 tackles.

K.C. Ossai is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 56 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Tyrone Lewis has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 46 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

