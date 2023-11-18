Louisiana vs. Troy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Troy Trojans (8-2), with the 16th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) and the 25th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Ragin' Cajuns are massive underdogs, by 15.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Louisiana matchup.
Louisiana vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Louisiana vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-15.5)
|47.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Troy (-16.5)
|46.5
|-880
|+580
Louisiana vs. Troy Betting Trends
- Louisiana is 3-7-0 ATS this year.
- Troy has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.
