The Troy Trojans (8-2) take on a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Defensively, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best by giving up just 15.9 points per game. The offense ranks 56th (29 points per game). Louisiana is accumulating 404.4 total yards per game on offense this season (51st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 387.2 total yards per game (78th-ranked).

Louisiana vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Louisiana vs. Troy Key Statistics

Louisiana Troy 404.4 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.9 (42nd) 387.2 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.9 (13th) 191 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.8 (73rd) 213.4 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.1 (30th) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards on 102-of-153 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 492 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has carried the ball 107 times for 651 yards, with six touchdowns.

Peter LeBlanc has registered 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 399 (39.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has 30 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 378 yards (37.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Robert Williams has racked up 313 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 2,647 yards (264.7 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 211 times for 1,169 yards (116.9 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 16 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Taylor has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 262 yards (26.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's leads his squad with 695 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 catches (out of 77 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has caught 22 passes for 534 yards (53.4 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Deshon Stoudemire has a total of 467 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 34 passes and scoring one touchdown.

