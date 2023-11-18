How to Watch the Louisiana vs. Nicholls Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Nicholls Colonels (3-1) go up against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Cajundome. It tips at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Louisiana vs. Nicholls 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels' 58.1 points per game last year were just 0.3 more points than the 57.8 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.
- Nicholls went 2-1 last season when allowing fewer than 57.9 points.
- Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up 14.0 fewer points per game (57.9) than the Colonels gave up (71.9).
- Louisiana had a 2-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Spring Hill
|W 75-45
|Cajundome
|11/9/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 60-54
|Neville Arena
|11/12/2023
|Kent State
|L 64-55
|Cajundome
|11/18/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Cajundome
|11/21/2023
|Xavier (LA)
|-
|Cajundome
|11/27/2023
|Loyola (LA)
|-
|Cajundome
