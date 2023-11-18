The Nicholls Colonels (3-1) go up against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Cajundome. It tips at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. Nicholls 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels' 58.1 points per game last year were just 0.3 more points than the 57.8 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.
  • Nicholls went 2-1 last season when allowing fewer than 57.9 points.
  • Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up 14.0 fewer points per game (57.9) than the Colonels gave up (71.9).
  • Louisiana had a 2-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Spring Hill W 75-45 Cajundome
11/9/2023 @ Auburn L 60-54 Neville Arena
11/12/2023 Kent State L 64-55 Cajundome
11/18/2023 Nicholls - Cajundome
11/21/2023 Xavier (LA) - Cajundome
11/27/2023 Loyola (LA) - Cajundome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.