When the Troy Trojans match up with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Trojans will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-15.5) Over (47.5) Troy 37, Louisiana 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Troy vs. Louisiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Ragin' Cajuns have a 15.4% chance to win.

The Ragin' Cajuns have gone 3-7-0 ATS this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Ragin' Cajuns' 10 games with a set total.

The average total in Louisiana games this year is 9.4 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have an 88.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Trojans are 6-3-0 this season.

Troy is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

Two of the Trojans' nine games have gone over the point total.

Troy games have had an average of 49.2 points this season, 1.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 29.0 15.9 30.8 16.6 27.2 15.2 Louisiana 31.1 28.6 33.0 27.0 29.2 30.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.