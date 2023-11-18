The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in a clash of CUSA opponents.

Jacksonville State is compiling 28.5 points per game on offense (62nd in the FBS), and ranks 34th on defense with 20.7 points allowed per game. Louisiana Tech ranks 70th in points per game (26.7), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 31.4 points allowed per contest.

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Jacksonville State 394 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (72nd) 398.7 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (50th) 131.9 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218 (6th) 262.1 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.3 (122nd) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 8 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier leads Louisiana Tech with 1,837 yards on 157-of-231 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton is his team's leading rusher with 89 carries for 541 yards, or 49.2 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Keith Willis Jr. has collected 282 yards (on 45 attempts) with seven touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has totaled 74 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 735 (66.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 88 times and has four touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has recorded 687 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 40 receptions.

Kyle Maxwell's 16 catches (on 33 targets) have netted him 351 yards (31.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has been a dual threat for Jacksonville State so far this season. He has 927 passing yards, completing 50.3% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 525 yards (52.5 ypg) on 98 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Malik Jackson, has carried the ball 116 times for 624 yards (62.4 per game), scoring four times.

Perry Carter Jr.'s team-high 458 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 49 targets) with three touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has put together a 230-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes on 35 targets.

Sean Brown's 16 receptions have turned into 208 yards and five touchdowns.

