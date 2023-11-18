Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Louisiana
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The college football lineup in Week 12 should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Georgia State Panthers taking on the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Louisiana.
College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week
No. 17 Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Tulane (-9.5)
UL Monroe Warhawks at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-37.5)
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Jacksonville State (-8.5)
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Northwestern State Demons
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium
- TV Channel:
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-15.5)
McNeese Cowboys at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-31.5)
