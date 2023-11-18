Kansas State, Oklahoma, Week 12 Big 12 Football Power Rankings
With Week 12 of the college football schedule upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big 12, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.
Big 12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Kansas State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Big 12: +2000
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th
- Last Game: W 59-25 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Kansas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
2. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 10-2
- Odds to Win Big 12: +450
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th
- Last Game: W 59-20 vs West Virginia
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ BYU
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
3. Texas
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 11-1
- Odds to Win Big 12: -200
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th
- Last Game: W 29-26 vs TCU
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Iowa State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
4. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Big 12: +400
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th
- Last Game: L 45-3 vs UCF
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Houston
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
5. Iowa State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Big 12: +8000
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th
- Last Game: W 45-13 vs BYU
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Texas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
6. Kansas
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Big 12: +2500
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th
- Last Game: L 16-13 vs Texas Tech
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Kansas State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
7. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
- Last Game: W 16-13 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: UCF
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
8. TCU
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th
- Last Game: L 29-26 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Baylor
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. West Virginia
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Big 12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd
- Last Game: L 59-20 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Cincinnati
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. UCF
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st
- Last Game: W 45-3 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Texas Tech
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
11. Houston
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-8
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th
- Last Game: L 24-14 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
12. Baylor
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th
- Last Game: L 59-25 vs Kansas State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ TCU
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. BYU
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th
- Last Game: L 45-13 vs Iowa State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Oklahoma
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
14. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th
- Last Game: W 24-14 vs Houston
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ West Virginia
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
