The Tulane Green Wave (2-0) square off against the Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Green Wave had a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.
  • Tulane had a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Hornets ranked 111th in rebounding in college basketball. The Green Wave finished 283rd.
  • Last year, the Green Wave put up 12.1 more points per game (79.9) than the Hornets gave up (67.8).
  • Tulane had a 19-5 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison

  • Tulane scored 83.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 81.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
  • The Green Wave ceded 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (83.3).
  • At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more treys per game (8.3) than in road games (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to on the road (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Nicholls State W 91-81 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/9/2023 Northwestern State W 88-71 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Sacramento State - Devlin Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Bradley - JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M - Devlin Fieldhouse

