Devin Vassell and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) match up with the Sacramento Kings (6-4) at Frost Bank Center.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, NBCS-CA

Spurs' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Spurs lost to the Thunder on Tuesday, 123-87. Their top scorer was Zach Collins with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 13 8 1 0 0 1 Julian Champagnie 13 3 3 4 3 3 Devin Vassell 12 3 4 2 1 1

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings beat the Lakers on Wednesday, 125-110. Their high scorer was Sabonis with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 29 16 7 3 1 1 Kevin Huerter 28 4 7 2 0 6 De'Aaron Fox 28 5 5 4 0 3

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.

Vassell's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 55% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keldon Johnson puts up 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Collins' numbers for the season are 10.7 points, 5 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 9 points, 6 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis' averages for the season are 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists, making 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

Keegan Murray contributes with 16 points per game, plus 7.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Harrison Barnes averages 17 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists, making 60% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

The Kings get 13.7 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists.

Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 26.9% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

