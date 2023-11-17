How to Watch the Southern vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (0-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern vs. Miami (FL) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars' 57.5 points per game last year were 6.1 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes allowed.
- Southern went 15-6 last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.
- Last year, the Hurricanes recorded 9.3 more points per game (69.6) than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).
- When Miami (FL) totaled more than 60.3 points last season, it went 16-8.
- The Hurricanes shot 40.8% from the field last season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
- The Jaguars shot 32.7% from the field, 9.0% lower than the 41.7% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 85-53
|Ferrell Center
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-35
|Moody Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 67-50
|Mackey Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.