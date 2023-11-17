Northwestern State vs. North Florida November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) will face the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. North Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Isaac Haney: 11 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jose Placer: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Northwestern State vs. North Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Florida Rank
|North Florida AVG
|Northwestern State AVG
|Northwestern State Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|346th
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
