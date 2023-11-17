How to Watch Northwestern State vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- The Demons' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Ospreys gave up to their opponents (46.4%).
- Last season, Northwestern State had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Ospreys finished 272nd.
- The Demons scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only three fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys gave up to opponents.
- Northwestern State went 13-0 last season when it scored more than 77.6 points.
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.6.
- The Demons gave up fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (75.7) last season.
- Northwestern State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 88-71
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|SFA
|L 96-70
|Prather Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Maine
|L 78-65
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
