The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) face the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nicholls State Stats Insights

  • The Colonels' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Nicholls State went 15-3 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Colonels were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cougars finished 72nd.
  • The Colonels scored an average of 75.6 points per game last year, only 4.3 more points than the 71.3 the Cougars allowed.
  • Nicholls State went 12-5 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison

  • Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 on the road.
  • At home, the Colonels conceded 63.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 80.2.
  • Beyond the arc, Nicholls State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (38%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ LSU W 68-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/15/2023 Denver L 91-85 Mitchell Center
11/16/2023 @ South Alabama W 102-97 Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Mitchell Center
11/21/2023 Blue Mountain (MS) - Stopher Gym
11/24/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.