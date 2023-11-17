The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Butler matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Butler Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-8.5) 139.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-8.5) 139.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Butler Betting Trends (2022-23)

Michigan State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Spartans games hit the over 17 out of 31 times last season.

Butler covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 of the Bulldogs' games went over the point total.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Bookmakers rate Michigan State much higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (145th).

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Based on its moneyline odds, Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

