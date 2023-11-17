Friday's game at The Legacy Center has the Milwaukee Panthers (0-3) matching up with the McNeese Cowgirls (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 85-62 victory, heavily favoring Milwaukee.

The Cowgirls are coming off of an 85-82 loss to Mississippi Valley State in their most recent outing on Thursday.

McNeese vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 85, McNeese 62

McNeese Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cowgirls were outscored by 4.5 points per game last season, with a -137 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.5 points per game (168th in college basketball), and gave up 70 per contest (306th in college basketball).

Offensively, McNeese averaged 63.7 points per game last year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (65.5 points per game) was 1.8 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Cowgirls put up 10.4 more points per game last season (69.9) than they did in away games (59.5).

In 2022-23, McNeese gave up 65.6 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 72.5.

