The LSU Tigers (1-2) and the North Texas Mean Green (2-1) play in a game with no set line at TD Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LSU vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU put together a 10-20-0 record against the spread last season.

North Texas' .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than LSU's .333 mark (10-20-0 ATS Record).

LSU vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 67.6 132.1 70.7 126.5 139.2 North Texas 64.5 132.1 55.8 126.5 120.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Tigers averaged were 11.8 more points than the Mean Green allowed (55.8).

When LSU totaled more than 55.8 points last season, it went 9-16 against the spread and 13-15 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LSU vs. North Texas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 10-20-0 14-16-0 North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0

LSU vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU North Texas 10-8 Home Record 14-2 0-9 Away Record 10-3 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.6 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.