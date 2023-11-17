How to Watch LSU vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The North Texas Mean Green (2-1) battle the LSU Tigers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.
LSU vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNU
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 41% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Mean Green allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- LSU had a 13-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mean Green ranked 251st.
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 11.8 more points per game (67.6) than the Mean Green allowed (55.8).
- LSU had a 13-15 record last season when putting up more than 55.8 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison
- LSU posted 69.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 62.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
- The Tigers allowed 69.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.2 away from home.
- LSU drained 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 106-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|Nicholls State
|L 68-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|Dayton
|L 70-67
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|North Texas
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
