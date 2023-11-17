The North Texas Mean Green (2-1) battle the LSU Tigers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.

LSU vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPNU

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers made 41% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Mean Green allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

LSU had a 13-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 39.1% from the field.

The Tigers were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mean Green ranked 251st.

Last year, the Tigers recorded 11.8 more points per game (67.6) than the Mean Green allowed (55.8).

LSU had a 13-15 record last season when putting up more than 55.8 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison

LSU posted 69.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 62.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.

The Tigers allowed 69.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.2 away from home.

LSU drained 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

