The Week 12 college football lineup features top teams in action, including fans watching from Louisiana. Among those contests is the Georgia State Panthers playing the LSU Tigers.

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

Nicholls State Colonels at SE Louisiana Lions

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Strawberry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UL Monroe Warhawks at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-37.5)

No. 17 Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Tulane (-9.5)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Jacksonville State (-8.5)

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Northwestern State Demons

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Harry Turpin Stadium TV Channel:

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-15.5)

McNeese Cowboys at Lamar Cardinals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Provost Umphrey Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-31.5)

