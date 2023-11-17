Grambling vs. Delaware State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Grambling Tigers (2-1) and the Delaware State Hornets (0-3) take the floor in a game with no set line at Forbes Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Grambling vs. Delaware State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Forbes Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Grambling Betting Records & Stats
- Grambling compiled a 19-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Grambling covered the spread more often than Delaware State last year, putting up an ATS record of 19-9-0, compared to the 14-11-0 mark of the Hornets.
Grambling vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grambling
|69.0
|133.6
|62.2
|137.7
|134.5
|Delaware State
|64.6
|133.6
|75.5
|137.7
|138.5
Additional Grambling Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 69.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 75.5 the Hornets gave up.
- When Grambling scored more than 75.5 points last season, it went 4-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
Grambling vs. Delaware State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grambling
|19-9-0
|10-18-0
|Delaware State
|14-11-0
|13-12-0
Grambling vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Grambling
|Delaware State
|11-1
|Home Record
|4-8
|9-6
|Away Record
|2-14
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.5
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.8
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
