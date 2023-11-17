The Grambling Tigers (2-1) and the Delaware State Hornets (0-3) take the floor in a game with no set line at Forbes Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Grambling vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Forbes Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Grambling Betting Records & Stats

Grambling compiled a 19-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Grambling covered the spread more often than Delaware State last year, putting up an ATS record of 19-9-0, compared to the 14-11-0 mark of the Hornets.

Grambling vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grambling 69.0 133.6 62.2 137.7 134.5 Delaware State 64.6 133.6 75.5 137.7 138.5

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers recorded 69.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 75.5 the Hornets gave up.

When Grambling scored more than 75.5 points last season, it went 4-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Grambling vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grambling 19-9-0 10-18-0 Delaware State 14-11-0 13-12-0

Grambling vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grambling Delaware State 11-1 Home Record 4-8 9-6 Away Record 2-14 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

