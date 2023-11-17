The Grambling Tigers (1-0) will meet the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grambling vs. Delaware State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grambling Rank Grambling AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank 248th 69.0 Points Scored 64.6 336th 15th 62.2 Points Allowed 75.5 321st 210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.3 210th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 349th 5.0 3pt Made 5.7 329th 289th 11.7 Assists 12.4 230th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 15.0 350th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.