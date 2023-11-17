Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McKinley High School at Glen Oaks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
