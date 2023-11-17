Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Caddo Parish, Louisiana has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summerfield High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
