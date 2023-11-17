If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Allen Parish, Louisiana today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Elizabeth High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Elizabeth, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.