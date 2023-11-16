Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Thursday, the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks square off at Colonial Life Arena.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Houston Christian Huskies vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Virginia Tech
- TV: ACC Network Extra
No. 20 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 8 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
How to Watch Maryland vs. UConn
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Boston College Eagles vs. No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Value City Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch Boston College vs. Ohio State
- TV: B1G+
Bellarmine Knights vs. No. 19 Louisville Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Louisville
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Green Bay Phoenix vs. No. 22 Creighton Bluejays
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: D.J. Sokol Arena
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
How to Watch Green Bay vs. Creighton
- TV: FloHoops
Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
