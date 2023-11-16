The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) battle the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Last season, UL Monroe had an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.
  • The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 109th.
  • The Warhawks scored just 2.9 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (70.3).
  • When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, UL Monroe went 8-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, UL Monroe scored 10.4 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (62.9).
  • The Warhawks gave up 64.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, UL Monroe drained fewer trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35%) than at home (37.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Houston L 84-31 Fertitta Center
11/11/2023 @ Central Michigan W 74-64 McGuirk Arena
11/16/2023 Louisiana Tech - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/20/2023 Ecclesia - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/26/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.