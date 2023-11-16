How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) battle the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (44.6%).
- Last season, UL Monroe had an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.
- The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 109th.
- The Warhawks scored just 2.9 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (70.3).
- When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, UL Monroe went 8-3.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, UL Monroe scored 10.4 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (62.9).
- The Warhawks gave up 64.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, UL Monroe drained fewer trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35%) than at home (37.3%) as well.
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Houston
|L 84-31
|Fertitta Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|W 74-64
|McGuirk Arena
|11/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Ecclesia
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
