The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) battle the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (44.6%).

Last season, UL Monroe had an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.

The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 109th.

The Warhawks scored just 2.9 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (70.3).

When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, UL Monroe went 8-3.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, UL Monroe scored 10.4 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (62.9).

The Warhawks gave up 64.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 away.

Beyond the arc, UL Monroe drained fewer trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35%) than at home (37.3%) as well.

