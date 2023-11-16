Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lakeshore High School at Holden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16

6:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Holden, LA

Holden, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pontchartrain Christian Homeschool at Central Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16

6:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Milton, FL

Milton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pope John Paul II High School at Crescent City Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Metairie, LA

Metairie, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Salmen High School at Picayune Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Picayune, MS

Picayune, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren Easton High School at Archbishop Hannan High School