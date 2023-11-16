Thursday's contest that pits the Tarleton State Texans (1-2) against the Northwestern State Demons (0-3) at Prather Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-53 in favor of Tarleton State, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 16.

In their last game on Sunday, the Demons suffered a 65-53 loss to Tulsa.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern State vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern State vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 74, Northwestern State 53

Other Southland Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Demons' -217 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 60.3 points per game (271st in college basketball) while allowing 67.8 per outing (270th in college basketball).

On offense, Northwestern State put up 59.8 points per game last season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (60.3 points per game) was 0.5 PPG higher.

The Demons scored 64.9 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 55.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Northwestern State allowed 58.4 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 76.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.