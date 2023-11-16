The Maine Black Bears (1-2) play the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Maine Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Black Bears averaged.

Northwestern State went 11-1 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Black Bears finished 334th.

The Demons put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only 4.9 more points than the 69.7 the Black Bears allowed.

Northwestern State put together an 18-3 record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.6.

In 2022-23, the Demons gave up eight fewer points per game at home (67.7) than on the road (75.7).

Northwestern State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule