Nicholls State vs. South Alabama November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) will meet the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)
- Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Latrell Jones: 15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Alabama Rank
|South Alabama AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|45th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|9th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.