How to Watch Nicholls State vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) go up against the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Maine vs Northwestern State (4:00 PM ET | November 16)
- Texas A&M-CC vs Texas Tech (8:00 PM ET | November 16)
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- The Colonels shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Jaguars averaged.
- Last season, Nicholls State had a 15-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42% from the field.
- The Colonels were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 345th.
- The Colonels put up an average of 75.6 points per game last year, 10.4 more points than the 65.2 the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 65.2 points last season, Nicholls State went 15-11.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.
- The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than away (80.2) last season.
- Nicholls State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (32.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 91-81
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|@ LSU
|W 68-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/15/2023
|Denver
|L 91-85
|Mitchell Center
|11/16/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/21/2023
|Blue Mountain (MS)
|-
|Stopher Gym
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.