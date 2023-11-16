The South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) go up against the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Jaguars averaged.

Last season, Nicholls State had a 15-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42% from the field.

The Colonels were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 345th.

The Colonels put up an average of 75.6 points per game last year, 10.4 more points than the 65.2 the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 65.2 points last season, Nicholls State went 15-11.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.

The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than away (80.2) last season.

Nicholls State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (32.3%).

