The South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) go up against the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Nicholls State Stats Insights

  • The Colonels shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Jaguars averaged.
  • Last season, Nicholls State had a 15-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Colonels were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 345th.
  • The Colonels put up an average of 75.6 points per game last year, 10.4 more points than the 65.2 the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 65.2 points last season, Nicholls State went 15-11.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.
  • The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than away (80.2) last season.
  • Nicholls State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (32.3%).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Tulane L 91-81 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 @ LSU W 68-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/15/2023 Denver L 91-85 Mitchell Center
11/16/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Mitchell Center
11/21/2023 Blue Mountain (MS) - Stopher Gym

