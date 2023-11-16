Thursday's contest between the LSU Tigers (1-1) and the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at TD Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-67, with LSU securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LSU vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LSU vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Dayton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-2.4)

LSU (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LSU Performance Insights

LSU put up 67.6 points per game and gave up 70.7 last season, making them 283rd in the nation offensively and 199th defensively.

With 31.5 rebounds per game and 31.5 rebounds allowed, the Tigers were 192nd and 192nd in college basketball, respectively, last season.

LSU was 237th in the country in assists (12.3 per game) last season.

The Tigers were 200th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.2 per game) and 259th in 3-point percentage (32.7%) last season.

LSU gave up 8 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 277th and 223rd, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, LSU took 38.9% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.1% from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.1% of LSU's baskets were 3-pointers, and 68.9% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.