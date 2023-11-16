The LSU Tigers (1-1) battle the Dayton Flyers (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 41% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 39.3% the Flyers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, LSU had a 12-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers finished 204th.
  • The Tigers scored 6.6 more points per game last year (67.6) than the Flyers allowed their opponents to score (61).
  • LSU put together an 11-11 record last season in games it scored more than 61 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison

  • LSU scored 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 away.
  • The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.
  • LSU sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (32.5%).

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 106-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/10/2023 Nicholls State L 68-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/16/2023 Dayton - TD Arena
11/24/2023 North Florida - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/28/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome

