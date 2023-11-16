The LSU Tigers (1-1) battle the Dayton Flyers (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 41% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 39.3% the Flyers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, LSU had a 12-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.3% from the field.

The Tigers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers finished 204th.

The Tigers scored 6.6 more points per game last year (67.6) than the Flyers allowed their opponents to score (61).

LSU put together an 11-11 record last season in games it scored more than 61 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison

LSU scored 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 away.

The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.

LSU sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (32.5%).

LSU Upcoming Schedule