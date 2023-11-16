Thursday's game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at Fant-Ewing Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-58, heavily favoring Louisiana Tech to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 82, UL Monroe 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-23.5)

Louisiana Tech (-23.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

Last year Louisiana Tech averaged 72.2 points per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 70.3 points per contest (184th-ranked).

The Bulldogs grabbed 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 29.0 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

Louisiana Tech ranked 237th in college basketball with 12.3 dimes per contest.

The Bulldogs committed 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 14.8 turnovers per contest (28th-ranked).

The Bulldogs sank 8.5 treys per game (60th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 34.6% shooting percentage (156th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Louisiana Tech, who ranked 322nd in college basketball with 8.5 treys conceded per game, allowed a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which was 14th-worst in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by Louisiana Tech last season, 57.9% of them were two-pointers (67.1% of the team's made baskets) and 42.1% were three-pointers (32.9%).

