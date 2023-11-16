How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Warhawks' opponents made.
- Louisiana Tech went 12-5 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Warhawks ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 220th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged just 2.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Warhawks gave up (69.8).
- Louisiana Tech had a 12-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana Tech averaged 75.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.3 more points than it averaged in away games (68.5).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 68.7 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 72.9.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Louisiana Tech fared worse when playing at home last season, draining 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 35.1% percentage away from home.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 81-73
|Moby Arena
|11/13/2023
|Lyon
|W 100-43
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.