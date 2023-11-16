The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Warhawks' opponents made.

Louisiana Tech went 12-5 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Warhawks ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 220th.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged just 2.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Warhawks gave up (69.8).

Louisiana Tech had a 12-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana Tech averaged 75.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.3 more points than it averaged in away games (68.5).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 68.7 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 72.9.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Louisiana Tech fared worse when playing at home last season, draining 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 35.1% percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule