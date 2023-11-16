Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Davis Parish Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hill High School at Hathaway High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Jennings, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.