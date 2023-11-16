Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ruston High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.