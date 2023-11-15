The BYU Cougars (2-0) host the SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at Marriott Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana and its opponent combined to hit the over 18 out of 26 times last season.

The Lions covered the spread 14 times in 32 games last season.

BYU (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 3.3% more often than SE Louisiana (14-12-0) last season.

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 75.5 153.1 69.9 145.9 145.3 SE Louisiana 77.6 153.1 76.0 145.9 147.5

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Lions averaged 7.7 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (69.9).

SE Louisiana put together a 12-8 ATS record and an 18-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 16-12-0 15-13-0 SE Louisiana 14-12-0 18-8-0

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU SE Louisiana 12-4 Home Record 10-4 2-7 Away Record 7-8 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

