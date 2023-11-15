The BYU Cougars (1-0) will meet the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Game Information

SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)

Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Boogie Anderson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Caldwell: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Brody Rowbury: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

BYU Top Players (2022-23)

Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

BYU Rank BYU AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 77.6 43rd 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 76.0 327th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 31.4 201st 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.8 125th 62nd 14.7 Assists 14.2 95th 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 11.8 175th

