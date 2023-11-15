The BYU Cougars (2-0) take on the SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43.2% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, SE Louisiana had a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.2% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars finished 121st.
  • The Lions' 77.6 points per game last year were 7.7 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars gave up to opponents.
  • SE Louisiana went 18-8 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.8.
  • At home, the Lions gave up 75.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (77.2).
  • SE Louisiana knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Delta State W 90-71 University Center (LA)
11/10/2023 @ Auburn L 86-71 Neville Arena
11/15/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
11/18/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center
11/24/2023 Western Michigan - Raider Arena

