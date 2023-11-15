Nicholls State vs. Denver November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Denver Pioneers (1-1) will play the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. Denver Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)
- Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Latrell Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Denver Top Players (2022-23)
- Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Nicholls State vs. Denver Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Denver Rank
|Denver AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|314th
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|358th
|4.5
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|344th
|14.5
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
