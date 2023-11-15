Wednesday's contest at Mitchell Center has the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) going head to head against the Denver Pioneers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 84-82 victory for Nicholls State, so it should be a tight matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nicholls State vs. Denver Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nicholls State vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 84, Denver 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. Denver

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-1.7)

Nicholls State (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 165.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nicholls State Performance Insights

Nicholls State averaged 75.6 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 72.7 points per contest (259th-ranked).

With 30.8 boards per game, the Colonels were 241st in college basketball. They allowed 31.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 206th in college basketball.

Nicholls State dished out 13.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 109th in the country.

With 16.1 forced turnovers per game, the Colonels were 10th-best in college basketball. They ranked 294th in college basketball by averaging 13.1 turnovers per contest.

The Colonels sank 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 34.1% three-point percentage (180th-ranked).

Nicholls State allowed 6.9 three-pointers per game (140th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.2% (219th-ranked) from three-point land.

Nicholls State took 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 73% were two-pointers and 27% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.