The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) will meet their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 41.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Miami (OH) is 7-2-0 ATS this season.

The RedHawks have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Buffalo is 5-5-0 ATS this year.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Miami (OH) & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Miami (OH) To Win the MAC +240 Bet $100 to win $240 Buffalo To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

