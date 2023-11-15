The Eastern Conference's top two teams, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) and the Boston Celtics (8-2), hit the court at Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2023 on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 45.7% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.

In games Boston shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Celtics are the top rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.

The Celtics average 119.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 111.7 the 76ers give up.

Boston is 7-0 when scoring more than 111.7 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (43.3%).

Philadelphia has compiled a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 15th.

The 76ers' 121.2 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Philadelphia is 8-2 when it scores more than 105.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are averaging 125.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 114 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has played better at home this year, giving up 102.8 points per game, compared to 109 in road games.

At home, the Celtics are averaging 3.4 more treys per game (17.8) than away from home (14.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (41.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

76ers Home & Away Comparison

At home the 76ers put up 114.2 points per game last season, two fewer points than they averaged away (116.2).

At home, the 76ers gave up 109.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 112.3.

Beyond the arc, the 76ers drained fewer treys on the road (12.3 per game) than at home (12.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (38.5%) than at home (38.9%) as well.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jaylen Brown Questionable Illness Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Knee Neemias Queta Questionable Foot

76ers Injuries