The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) face the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 66.0 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 60.5 the Green Wave gave up to opponents.

Prairie View A&M went 12-5 last season when allowing fewer than 66.4 points.

Last year, the 66.4 points per game the Green Wave recorded were only 1.8 fewer points than the Panthers gave up (68.2).

Tulane went 12-1 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Schedule