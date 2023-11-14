The Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luka Doncic and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Get McCollum gear at Fanatics!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -122)

Tuesday's over/under for Zion Williamson is 25.5 points. That is 2.0 more than his season average of 23.5.

His per-game rebound average -- six -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (7.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: -111)

The 41 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 10.5 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (30.5).

He has pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, 3.0 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Doncic has averaged 8.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (7.5).

Doncic has connected on six three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -122)

The 15.5-point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Tuesday is 2.5 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of five is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.