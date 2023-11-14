The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points fewer than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

This season, New Orleans has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 49.2% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.

The Pelicans' 109.1 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Mavericks allow.

When it scores more than 117.6 points, New Orleans is 1-1.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans put up 110.4 points per game, 2.6 more than away (107.8). Defensively they give up 118.4 points per game at home, 4.4 more than on the road (114).

New Orleans is conceding more points at home (118.4 per game) than on the road (114).

This season the Pelicans are picking up more assists at home (25 per game) than away (20.8).

