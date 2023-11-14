Should you wager on Nils Lundkvist to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

  • Lundkvist is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Lundkvist has picked up one assist on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 42 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 17:56 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:46 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:21 Home W 5-3
10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 4-1

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

