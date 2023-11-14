The Nicholls Colonels (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the SMU Mustangs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls vs. SMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels' 58.1 points per game last year were only 0.2 fewer points than the 58.3 the Mustangs gave up.

Nicholls had a 3-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.

Last year, the 62.9 points per game the Mustangs averaged were 9.0 fewer points than the Colonels gave up (71.9).

SMU went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Nicholls Schedule