The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) battle the LSU Tigers (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Kent State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Flashes put up an average of 70.4 points per game last year, 12.5 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers gave up.

When Kent State gave up fewer than 82.3 points last season, it went 20-8.

Last year, the Tigers recorded 82.3 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 62.6 the Golden Flashes allowed.

LSU had a 27-1 record last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.

